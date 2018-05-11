Melanie Griffith ''adores'' Dakota Johnson's boyfriend Chris Martin.

The 'Working Girl' actress was reluctant to discuss her daughter's relationship with the Coldplay frontman but she thinks the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star has found a great partner.

She said: ''I adore him! But she is very private about her life and I respect that.''

Though the 60-year-old actress split from ex-husband Antonio Banderas - the father of her daughter Stella, 21 - in June 2014, she insisted they will always ''love'' one another.

Melanie - who also has son Alexander, 32, with second husband Steven Bauer - told People magazine: ''I will always love him and he will always love me. We had a great 20 years together.''

Meanwhile, Dakota's father, Don Johnson, has previously also given his support to the 28-year-old actress' romance with the 41-year-old singer, admitting he thought the 'Viva La Vida' hitmaker - who has children Apple, 13, and Moses, 12, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow - would be ''good'' for his daughter.

He said recently: ''He's a lovely guy. I've met him and you want your kids happy, no matter what shape it takes.

''That's the goal, that's the key. He's a very talented and gifted musician. I've seen them in a concert at a small venue called the Troubadour in Los Angeles when they were first coming out and that was a memorable moment.

''I knew right then he'd be good for her. I said 'Oh you know, that man has got something going on'.''

Dakota and Chris were first romantically linked last October and though they have been pictured together on numerous occasions, neither of them have spoken publicly about their relationship.