Mel C has invited Saara Aalto to replace Victoria Beckham in the Spice Girls.

The girlband are set to go on tour later this summer, without founding member Victoria who is focusing on her fashion line instead of music, and Mel has invited former 'X Factor' star Saara to join the group on tour.

Saara recently asked Mel: ''I was thinking, could I be the sixth Spice Girl?'' and Mel replied: ''You can be the fifth one if you want. Well, there's always room for another great singer. I can say that.''

Saara told The Sun: ''They want to have a fifth member for the tour. I was like, 'Is this a real question?' It's insane. She said there's room for someone who can really sing. I just thought it was incredible she said that. Posh was my favourite but she didn't have that many lines to sing.''

However, although Victoria opted out of being involved in the tour, Mel B is still convinced the fashion designer will join them on stage at least one of the gigs.

She recently said: ''I still think Victoria may actually join us at some point, but that's just me. I'm the eternal optimist.

''I'm very respectful of the fact she is incredibly busy with her fashion empire and it's not the right time for her, but I have a sneaking suspicion she will see the fun we're having and - well, maybe I shouldn't say any more.''

Mel B, Mel C and their bandmates Emma Bunton and Geri Horner are busy preparing for their upcoming stadium tour and Mel B has insisted fans will be blown away by the shows.

She said: ''We're getting ready to rehearse and having non-stop meetings about how we're going to do the show.

''We want to blow the fans away to thank them for their loyalty and support

''I actually cannot wait to get into my leopard print catsuits and rip up the stage. Everyone get ready.''