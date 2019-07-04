Melanie C is working on a new solo album.

The Spice Girl - who is also known as Mel C or Sporty Spice - is currently on the 'WorldPride' tour with queer collective Sink the Pink and has already given her fans a taste of what is to come as she has been performing her new single 'High Heels' at the LGBTQ+ shows.

Following the 'Spice World Tour', which wrapped on June 15 in London, the 'Northern Star' hitmaker has been in the studio with Biff Stannard - a member of the production and songwriting group Biffco, along with Julian Gallagher and Ash Howe - who won countless awards for penning the girl group's biggest hit single 'Wannabe', including two Ivor Novello's for Best Selling British Written Single in the UK and International Hit Of The Year.

The team are also behind '2 Become 1', 'Goodbye', 'Spice Up Your Life' and 'Viva Forever'.

Melanie has also been working with 'Under The Shadows' singer Rae Morris and art pop musician Fryars - whose real name is Benjamin Garrett - who teamed up with Miles Kane and Mark Ronson on 'Johanna' from the 2015 film 'Mortdecai'.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Before the Spice Girls tour kicked off, Melanie had spent weeks in the studio making music for herself.

''She has worked with Biff as well as young singer-songwriter Rae Morris and pop singer Fryars, who previously wrote for Lily Allen.''

The urge to work on new solo music has reportedly been brought on by the fact that the Spice Girls - completed by Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel B - have no plans to make any new music.

The source added: ''Melanie wants to start releasing her music after the summer and is really excited to show people what she has been working on, given there are no plans for new Spice Girls songs.''

Melanie's next album will be her first since 2016's 'Version of Me' - which became her highest charting album since 2005's 'Beautiful Intentions'.