Melanie C says she will ''be at Lizzo's feet'' if she meets her at tonight's BRITs (18.02.20).

The Spice Girl admitted she will be fan-girling over the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker, who is set to perform at the ceremony at The O2, as she walked the red carpet, whilst she also admitted she is ''excited'' to see Billie Eilish perform her 'No Time To Die' Bond theme.

Speaking to Yasmin Evans on TikTok's live stream from the bash, the 'Wannabe' hitmaker said: ''This year, I am so excited. ''The quality of all the nominees.

''We've got Billie Eilish here.

Even to be in the same room as Lizzo, I am losing it.

''If I see Lizzo I am going to be at her feet.''

Melanie - who is known as Sporty Spice in the girl group - also said the first time she and her bandmates performed at the BRITs in 1997 - when Ginger Spice (Geri Horner) rocked her famous Union Jack dress - and she offered to fight then-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is her favourite memory from the prestigious bash, which is in its 40th year.

She said: ''It has to be the first year the Spice Girls came. The Union Jack dress, offering Liam Gallagher out for a fight. It was a fun night!''

Whilst collecting one of their awards, Sporty had said to Liam in her speech: ''Come and have a go if you think you're hard enough.''

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker said he didn't want to attend the ceremony because he didn't want to bump into Melanie.

Meanwhile, Geri's dress has been named the BRIT Awards' most iconic outfit ever this year.

The 47-year-old singer earned her spot at the top with 20% of the votes for her legendary ensemble following a new poll by ticket marketplace StubHub UK.

The mini-dress - which featured the UK flag on the front and a white CND symbol emblazoned on the black-coloured back - became one of the most iconic moments in pop history after Geri's sister famously stitched the Union Jack tea towel to the front of a Gucci mini dress after the Spice Girls star thought the look was ''too boring'' in its original form.

A StubHub UK spokesperson said: ''Geri's dress unsurprisingly fended off the competition in this national vote. It was an incredible moment that summed up the Cool Britannia era and showcased the incredible energy that comes from a live performance.

''There's nothing quite like seeing something live on stage, whether it's an intimate gig with a new artist or singing along with tens of thousands of like-minded people in a stadium.''