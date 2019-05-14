Melanie C is set to head on a 'WorldPride' tour.

The Spice Girl - who is also known as Mel C, or Sporty Spice - will show love and support for her LGBTQ fans this summer with a special tour alongside London queer collective Sink the Pink, which Melanie says is a ''dream come true''.

In a statement, she said: ''This is a bit of a dream come true for me. I'm going on tour with Sink the Pink, the most inclusive, fun and fabulous club night in London and we're taking their best drag queens round the world, for a truly special show. I can't wait!''

Melanie and Sink the Pink will play at various Pride events in countries including the UK, Brazil, Amsterdam, and Germany, and the shows promise to include ''all the hits, a sequinned cat suit (with Adidas, of course), and four extra Spices in drag,'' according to a statement.

Glyn Fussell, a presenter on BBC's 'Drag Queen's Den' and a co-founder of Sink the Pink, said: ''It's not every day a bunch of drag queens get to step out and tour the world with a Spice Girl. This tour shows how committed Melanie is to her LGBTQ fans and we are frankly sh***ing sequins we are so excited.''

As part of the tour, Melanie will perform at this year's New York City Pride festival and its closing ceremonies, which will mark her first ever performance at a North American Pride event.

The 'Wannabe' hitmaker will then go on to play at Pride festivals in the likes of Madrid, Cologne, Bristol, Hull, Berlin, Stockholm, Brighton, and Margate.

The special tour will come on the heels of Melanie's reunion tour with the Spice Girls - also comprised of Mel B, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton, as well as Victoria Beckham, who isn't rejoining the group - which kicks off later this month.