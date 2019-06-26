Melanie C thinks Billie Eilish is ''incredible''.

The 45-year-old singer says she's a ''huge fan'' of the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker, after Billie recently spoke about how meaningful it was to have met the Spice Girls and gotten their advice on navigating fame.

Melanie - who is joined in the 'Wannabe' hitmakers by Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner, as well as former member Victoria Beckham - said: ''I'm a huge fan of Billie. I think she's incredible. I was lucky enough to see her perform here at Shepherd's Bush Empire, which is a relatively small venue for someone with such a following. Her music is just off the scales. Her voice is beautiful. I love that she doesn't give a f**k.

''It was sold out, absolutely packed. There were so many girls in there - it was predominantly a female audience - and they sang every word, sang every ad-lib. You could barely hear Billie, because they were just doing the whole show. And it was so exciting to see a room full of girls going crazy for another girl. Historically, we always think of boy bands and male artists as having all these teenage girls going crazy for them. And I think to see that for another woman was really exciting. She's definitely tapping into something that young women are feeling.''

Melanie also praised the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Adele for ''taking over'' the world post-Spice Girls.

She added: ''It has been a really interesting time in music for women. Post-Spice Girls, women seemed to take over. The biggest artists in the world were Beyoncé, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Adele. And what was so amazing about that is how a lot of the young artists today talk about the Spice Girls and how they were influenced by us. So that's something we feel very proud of.''

And the '2 Become 1' singer says she's also a fan of MØ.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, she said: ''Another artist I love is MØ. I've been lucky enough to perform with her a couple of times, here in London and then in Copenhagen, where she's from. She was inspired by many things, one of them being the Spice Girls. When I'm inspired by her and inspired by Billie, it's almost like this thing that has come full circle. I've been listening to a lot of new music, and I'm really excited to just take all of these experiences that I've had over the years and see where that takes me. It's been an incredible ride.''