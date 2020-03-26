Mel C wants to do another Spice Girls tour when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Sporty Spice has revealed she and her 'Wannabe' bandmates - Geri Horner (Ginger), Emma Bunton (Baby) and Mel B (Scary) - are always discussing ''opportunities'' and she would love them to get to take their shows across the pond to the States.

Asked if they will bring their tour to the US, Mel told BuzzFeed: ''I really hope so!

''We had the best time last year. The shows were incredible. People came from the US - all over the world.

''Every night there were so many ­international flags.

''Us girls, we still talk. We have our phones. We talk about opportunities. I like to think in the future there will definitely be more Spice shows.''

The 'Spice Up Your Life' hitmakers reunited last year for their first shows since their performance at the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony, sans Victoria Beckham (Posh).

And Mel previously admitted she thinks Posh would get back on board if the group were offered a slot at the world-famous Glastonbury festival.

The 46-year-old star said: ''She f***ing would. She would. She'd love to do Glastonbury. The truth behind the rumour is we've never even been approached.''

Meanwhile, Mel - who recently returned with new solo single 'Who I Am' - also admitted she was ''quite touched'' that 18-year-old pop superstar Billie Eilish used her advice for surviving the music industry at a young age.

She told the publication: ''I felt this connection with her, I was quite touched that she took on board what I said. I like to give my advice.

''Some people might think, 'Shut up grandma', but it felt good.

''It is hard navigating fame, success, growing up in the ­public eye. If I can help anyone not to have the issues I had, then great.''