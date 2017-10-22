Mel C wants to star in another musical.

The former Spice Girls singer has previously tread the boards in both 'Blood Brothers' and 'Jesus Christ Superstar' and though she's busy with her music at the moment, she'd like to get back on stage at some point.

She said: ''I released an album a year ago so we did some live shows. And I am just about to start work on another [record].

''[Would I do theatre again?] Quite possibly yeah. Musical theatre is a big love of mine. Hope there is some more in the future but I am concentrating on my music at the moment.''

While the 43-year-old singer may have shunned attempts to get the Spice Girls back together for their 20th anniversary, she insists the door isn't completely closed on a reunion in the future.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''It might happen one day. There are no plans at the moment but who knows.''

Mel recently admitted to feeling money-related pressures once she found fame and fortune as part of the Spice Girls.

In particular, she felt guilty about her own success having been raised in a household in which ''money was tight''.

The singer, who was known as Sporty Spice during her time with the chart-topping girl group, told 'In Conversation With': ''I was so young and it's a huge responsibility.

''It's not about money. It's about feeling like you have to take care of all of these people. And you just feel like you want to be taking care of yourself.''