Mel C says ''there are no plans'' for the Spice Girls to perform together.

The 'Wannabe' hitmakers sparked excitement earlier this year when all five girls - Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Victoria Beckham - got together at Geri's house to discuss their future, with many rumours circulating that the band will tour and release new music.

However, Mel - who was better known as Sporty Spice during the group's heyday - has dashed hopes of them sharing the stage anytime soon, as she admits their priorities have shifted from the band to being mums.

The 'When You're Gone' singer - who is set to perform the group's songs at her own residency at London's Boisdale Of Canary Wharf between May 21 and 26 - says that when they met at Geri's house earlier this year, they were simply meeting to decide the best way to continue their ''legacy''.

She told website www.inyourarea.co.uk: ''There's no plans for any performances together.

''We just talked about the future and with the legacy of the Spice Girls it's important for us to continue that for future generations. We're figuring out how we do that.

''We are all mums and have moved on and some of us are in very different industries now.

''When we came together originally all the stars aligned and we had this shared vision.

''I think we have different ambitions now so it is quite difficult.

''Then we were in our early 20s and the band was our absolute priority.

''Now our families come first so it would be difficult to recapture that moment.

''That's not to say we couldn't.''

Mel's bandmate Mel B recently admitted she would pack her bags and tour ''immediately'' if they all agreed to it, whilst confirming they are all signed to new deals with their former manager Simon Fuller.

The 'Say You'll Be There' singer said last week: ''We are in the process of figuring stuff out, all five of us have signed with Simon Fuller. I don't know what is going to happen or when but it is all very exciting. There's going to be a bit of everything.

''If it was up to me we would go on tour immediately. Maybe we will, soon ... I've always said we're definitely touring, I think I've just been nagging them too much and once I stopped nagging them they all said yes, I just need to shut my mouth.''

The Spice Girls last toured after reuniting in 2007 with their greatest hits shows wrapping up in 2008.

The last time they performed as a five-piece at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.