According to Mel C, a drunk spat with Victoria Beckham pushed her towards depression.
Mel C says a drunk spat with Victoria Beckham pushed her towards depression.
The 46-year-old pop star was threatened with being sacked from the Spice Girls after she was seen arguing with Victoria at the BRIT Awards in 1996 and Mel - who was read the riot act by the group's manager - has now admitted the incident had a detrimental impact on her mental health.
Appearing on BBC Radio 4's 'Desert Island Discs', the singer confessed: ''I was so hurt and embarrassed. We'd all had a few bevvies and on the way out there was a little scuffle between myself and Victoria.
''We can't say this on air but I asked her to go away. I was told if that behaviour ever happened again, then I would be out.''
Mel - whose real name is Melanie Chisholm - knows she could have easily thrown away her career.
As a result, Melanie became more self-disciplined than ever before - which prompted her mental heath struggles.
Mel - who has also battled an eating disorder - shared: ''To think I could have messed that up and lost it all ... I began to be really, really hard on myself.
''I think that is where the start of some of my problems came because I had to be very, very strict with myself. I couldn't allow myself to relax because if I did I might mess it all up.''
Mel also confessed she struggled to live up to her Sporty Spice persona.
She said: ''I think I was described as the plain one at the back that doesn't really do much or doesn't really say much.
''That is really hurtful when you are a young aspiring pop star. I tried to make myself perfect, whatever I deemed perfect to be.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.