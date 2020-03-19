Mel C has revealed Adele inspired the Spice Girls reunion tour.

The iconic girl group's band members Mel, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Geri Horner reunited for their first shows since their 2012 performance at the Olympic Games in London for the 2019 'Spice World Tour', and Sporty Spice has now shared that a childhood picture of the 'Hello' singer in her bedroom, which was a ''shrine'' to the 'Wannabe' hitmakers, gave them the theme for the ''nostalgia'' concerts.

In an interview with News.com.au, Mel - who released her new solo single 'Who I Am' from her upcoming LP of the same name this week - explained: ''No, we wanted pure nostalgia.

''Nostalgia but in a modern setting.

''The creative idea comes from this really great photograph of Adele in her childhood bedroom, you know the one? (Adele posted a photo of herself as a child in a Spice shrine bedroom in November 2018).

''So many childhood bedrooms were just plastered with Spice Girls everything. We wanted to take that and bring it to life - to take everybody in that stadium back to that moment, to relive that. It grew and evolved from there; that photo was the seed.''

Spice Girl super-fan Adele broken down in tears watching them perform their final show of the run at London's Wembley Stadium in June.

The 31-year-old singer wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest I cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self.

''It's no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back.

''I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can't believe how far I've come.

''Thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn't have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you! (sic)''

The 'Chasing Pavements' hitmaker showed her excitement when the reunion tour was announced by posting the bedroom snap.

In response to the news, Adele wrote in the caption: ''HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY. (sic)''