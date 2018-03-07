Mel C has denied claims the Spice Girls will be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Last month, Mel's band mate and namesake Mel B - whose full name is Melanie Brown - seemingly confirmed that the 'Wannabe' hitmakers had been invited to the royal wedding on May 19 and would even take to the stage for the reception afterwards.

But now, Mel C - whose full name is Melanie Chisholm - has said she thinks Scary Spice was ''joking'' when she teased the girl group's appearance, and said her invitation to the royal nuptials had been lost in the post.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''I've met [Prince Harry's dad] Prince Charles lots of times. I'm going to ask him where my invite is because I haven't got mine yet, obviously Mel B said she has hers. I think Mel was just kind of having a bit of a joke. There are no plans to go to the wedding at the moment.''

In February, Mel B appeared on US talk show 'The Real', where she seemingly confirmed that the 'Say You'll Be There' singers would perform at the royal couple's wedding reception.

She said: ''I'm going. I don't know if I should've said that. Us five Spice Girls did [get an invitation]. Why am I so honest?''

Mel wouldn't divulge what the invitations to the big day looked like as she felt that was ''too personal'', but talk quickly moved on to whether or not the band would be performing at the reception after Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, have officially tied the knot.

The star didn't verbally confirm the news, but once the question was asked she threw her cue cards into the air, which prompted the show's hosts to cheer.

Mel then added: ''I swear I'm just ... I need to go, I'm going to be fired. I'm gonna be fired.''