Mel Gibson has been named Director of the Year at the Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival.
The veteran actor/director was awarded the prize for his film Hacksaw Ridge, his first directorial effort in 10 years, which tells the true story of Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who saved the lives of 75 men during the Battle of Okinawa in World War II without using a gun.
The film's producer Bill Mechanic was honoured with the Producer of the Year award and he accepted both accolades during a ceremony on the Italian island earlier this week (begs26Dec16).
"It took me 15 years to make this movie," said Mechanic, according to Deadline.com. "Mel will be very happy to receive this award. I always thought he was perfect for this movie, but he only accepted the ask on my third request! It was very important to make this movie."
The film festival runs until 2 January (17), when all the winners will be announced. It has already been revealed the cast of La La Land will be honoured with Best Ensemble while veteran actress Helen Mirren and her director husband Taylor Hackford have already received lifetime achievement awards.
Hacksaw Ridge has already been recognised by a number of awards organisations. It dominated the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTAs) in December (16) and has received three Golden Globe nominations include Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director and best actor for Andrew Garfield, who portrays Doss.
Mel doesn't consider Hacksaw Ridge his a comeback, although it's his first high-profile project after years of keeping a low profile following his fall from grace for making anti-Semitic comments in 2006.
"Traditionally, people have not been too willing to back the things that I wanted to generate, so I used to put my hand in my pocket and do it myself. But nothing has happened in that arena for a long time, because I wasn't willing to take that risk," he explained to the Daily Telegraph.
