A fifth 'Lethal Weapon' movie is set to be made with original cast members Mel Gibson and Danny Glover returning to the buddy cop franchise, according to Dan Lin, who produced the television adaption.
Mel Gibson and Danny Glover are set to star in 'Lethal Weapon 5', producer Dan Lin has spilled.
Lin, who served as executive producer of the 'Lethal Weapon' television series, has revealed that he and Richard Donner - who directed and produced the previous four films - is working on bringing the action buddy cop franchise back to the big screen for another outing for Detective Martin Riggs (Gibson) and his partner Detective Roger Murtaugh (Glover), 22 years after the release of 'Lethal Weapon 4'.
In the latest episode of the Producers Roundtable from The Hollywood Reporter, Lin said: ''We're trying to make the last 'Lethal Weapon' movie. And Dick Donner's coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it's just amazing. The story is very personal to him.''
Lin, 46, says Gibson and Glover are ''ready to go'' but the script for the project still needs to be finished.
He added: ''Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it's about the script.''
The original 'Lethal Weapon' was released in 1987 and the popularity of the detective duo meant that it spawned three sequels.
The franchise was revived for a television series that lasted between 2016 and 2019, starring Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans as Riggs and Murtaugh respectively.
Lin's announcement comes despite Donner ruling out the prospect of 'Lethal Weapon 5' back in 2018 because of issues with Warner Bros.
The 89-year-old film legend said: ''I'm ready to do 5. It's called 'Lethal Finale'. It's very dark. And we were all set to go, and now Warner Bros. is doing their old-fashioned tricks.
''Not Warner Bros., there's this guy who runs the studio who's great, but they have these people in the legal department who do the negotiating in the most counter-productive way that they should be sent to a studio and work with the producers and directors and actors, and learn what makes a film, and then negotiate.
''And it's too bad, because there's a wonderful writer named Channing Gibson, who wrote ['Lethal Weapon 4'] for me, and we have a really great story. It IS dark. But I wanted to end it on an emotional note, and I don't think it's gonna happen.''
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
It's been four years since Mel Gibson played a lead role in a movie, and...
John Link hasn't been the best father, up until recently he's constantly been on the...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...
A formidable group of New Orleans mercenaries led by the no-nonsense Barney Ross are starting...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...