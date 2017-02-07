Little Lars was born on 24 January (17), hours before his 61-year-old father picked up his first Oscar nomination since Braveheart 21 years ago, and now the proud papa admits he loves being a dad again.

"He (Lars) is great, he’s growing, he’s eating like a little pig and is doing just great.” Mel told Extra. "He even smiles. Two weeks old, he has a grin going, so something’s funny - I don’t know what."

The movie star-turned-director is looking forward to showing off his girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, at the Oscars, insisting she "already looks like a million bucks" just a few weeks after becoming a first-time mum, which is more than can be said for himself.

Speaking at the Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday (06Feb17), the Australian star said, "Twenty years ago is the last time I did one of the lunches... I bumped into Denzel (Washington)… He was brutally honest and told me I need to go to the gym. I was like, 'OK, you too!'"

As for Mel's 2017 plans outside of playing dad to his newborn, the actor told Extra, "I think I will be working on a couple of acting gigs, and then I’m working on a directing gig that I want to get going in Europe."

Gibson recently revealed he's planning a follow-up to his 2004 biblical epic, The Passion of the Christ, which depicted the persecution and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Mel is teaming up with Braveheart screenwriter Randall Wallace for the project, and revealed the film, to be titled Resurrection, is "probably" three years away, because it’s such a "big subject".