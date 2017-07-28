Mel Gibson has put his five-bedroom Malibu mansion on the market for $17.5 million and the plush pad has been described as ''unlike anything you have ever experienced''.
Mel Gibson is putting his $17.5 million home up for sale.
The 61-year-old actor has listed his five-bedroom Malibu mansion and the real estate company selling the property, which also has four bathrooms, believe the ''magnificent'' house is ''unlike anything you have ever experienced''.
According to the listing on Compass' website, it states: ''Unlike anything you have ever experienced. Pass through a private gate down a long driveway to a truly one of a kind ''Old World'' estate on nearly 5.5 acres.
''This magnificent & secluded property includes a stunning five-bedroom main house with enchanting outdoor living areas, plus detached guest house and separate pool house/gym.''
Clearly, home is where the Braveheart is for Mel, and much like the setting of the 1995 classic movie - in which he played Scottish hero William Wallace - there are beautiful stone archways and turreted roofs aplenty.
The Hollywood actor bought the property for $11.5 million from 'The X-Files' star David Duchovny and his then-wife Tea Leoni - who he split from in 2014 after 17 years of marriage - in 2008, and it has clearly gone up in value considerably.
Those in need of a bit of relaxation might be keen on the plush pad as it comes with two pools and a sun deck, while it is located just nine miles from the stunning coastal city of Santa Monica.
Earlier this year, Mel sold his former love nest in Sherman Oaks, California - which he once shared with his ex-girlfriend OKSANA GRIGORIEVA - for $2.1 million, despite buying it eight years ago for $2.4 million.
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
It's been four years since Mel Gibson played a lead role in a movie, and...
John Link hasn't been the best father, up until recently he's constantly been on the...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...
A formidable group of New Orleans mercenaries led by the no-nonsense Barney Ross are starting...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...