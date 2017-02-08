Mel Gibson's son is a ''little pig''.

The 'Hacksaw Ridge' filmmaker and partner Rosalind Ross welcomed baby Lars into the world last month and the 61-year-old star is delighted with how quickly the tot has growing and developing.

He said: ''He great, he's growing, he's eating like a little pig and is doing just great.

''He even smiles. Two weeks old, he has a grin going, so something's funny -- I don't know what.''

Mel is up for the Best Director prize at the Academy Awards later this month and his partner will be by his side on the red carpet.

He told 'Extra': ''She certainly will [be there]. She already looks like a million bucks.''

The nomination is Mel's first since he won the Best Director award for his work on 'Braveheart' in 1996 and he enjoyed catching up with old friends at the Oscar nominee luncheon earlier this week - even if his pal and Best Actor nominee Denzel Washington did give him some ''brutally honest'' advice.

He said: ''20 years ago is the last time I did one of the lunches.

''I bumped into Denzel... He was brutally honest and told me I need to go to the gym. I was like, 'OK -- you, too.'''

But if he does with the award, the Australian star - who also has seven kids, Hannah, 36, Christian, 34, Edward, 34, William, 31, Louis, 28, Milo, 26 and Thomas, 17, with ex-wife Robyn Moore and seven-year-old daughter Lucia with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva - won't have a lot of time to celebrate as he's very busy with work.

He said: ''I think I will be working on a couple of acting gigs, and then I'm working on a directing gig that I want to get going in Europe.''