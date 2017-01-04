Director Damien Chazelle's critically-acclaimed musical La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, and Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge have been nominated for top prizes at the American Cinema Editors' Eddie Awards.
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's La La Land will battle Deadpool, Hail, Caesar!, The Jungle Book, and The Lobster for Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy), while Manchester by the Sea and Hacksaw Ridge are up against Arrival, Hell or High Water, and Moonlight for Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic).
Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, and Zootopia have been nominated for Best Edited Animated Feature Film.
Meanwhile, three episodes of Better Call Saul will battle Mr. Robot and the This is Us pilot for Best Edited One-hour TV Series, and All the Way, The Night Of, and The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story have received nods for Best Edited Miniseries Or Motion Picture.
Director/producer J.J. Abrams will be feted with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year award at the ceremony.
The prizegiving will take place on 27 January (17) at the Beverly Hilton in California.
In 1919 Desmond Doss was born, he lived a quiet life and always wanted to...
It's been four years since Mel Gibson played a lead role in a movie, and...
John Link hasn't been the best father, up until recently he's constantly been on the...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...
A formidable group of New Orleans mercenaries led by the no-nonsense Barney Ross are starting...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
With echoes of everything from Mad Max to Payback, this grungy thriller rampages through Mel...