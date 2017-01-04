Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's La La Land will battle Deadpool, Hail, Caesar!, The Jungle Book, and The Lobster for Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy), while Manchester by the Sea and Hacksaw Ridge are up against Arrival, Hell or High Water, and Moonlight for Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic).

Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, and Zootopia have been nominated for Best Edited Animated Feature Film.

Meanwhile, three episodes of Better Call Saul will battle Mr. Robot and the This is Us pilot for Best Edited One-hour TV Series, and All the Way, The Night Of, and The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story have received nods for Best Edited Miniseries Or Motion Picture.

Director/producer J.J. Abrams will be feted with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year award at the ceremony.

The prizegiving will take place on 27 January (17) at the Beverly Hilton in California.