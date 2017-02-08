The Producers writer/director has been selected by officials at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in recognition of his outstanding and exceptional contribution to film and television.

"I am not overwhelmed, but I am definitely whelmed by this singular honour," Brooks said in a humorous statement. "To be included among such iconic talents is absolutely humbling. In choosing me for the 2017 Fellowship I think that BAFTA has made a strangely surprising yet ultimately wise decision."

Brooks, 90, will be presented with BAFTA's most prestigious accolade by British royal Prince William, who serves as President of BAFTA, during their annual Film Awards, which will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

Explaining his selection, BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry said, “Mel Brooks is a truly unique and multi-talented filmmaker. We are absolutely thrilled to award him the Fellowship, the highest honour of the evening, at this year’s EE British Academy Film Awards.”

Previous Fellowship recipients include Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Elizabeth Taylor, Stanley Kubrick, Laurence Olivier, Martin Scorsese, and Helen Mirren. Sidney Poitier received the prize last year (16).