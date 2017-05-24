Mel Brooks has confirmed he is in talks to make a 'Spaceballs' sequel.

The 90-year-old filmmaker - who is best known for his comedy hits such as 'The Producers' and 'Blazing Saddles' - has revealed he has opened discussions to create a follow-up to the 1987 sci-fi spoof which lampoons the original 'Star Wars' trilogy and also other classics of the genre such as 'Star Trek', 'Alien' and 'Planet of the Apes' and is considered to be a cult classic movie.

At a screening of his 1974 horror/comedy 'Young Frankenstein', Brooks said: ''MGM is slightly interested in doing it because of 'Star Wars: Rogue One' and 'The Force Awakens' and the new 'Star Wars' explosion. So we're talking, who knows.''

'Spaceballs' follows President Skroob (Brooks) who order the evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) to kidnap Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) and hold her hostage in exchange for air.

But help arrives for the Princess in the form of renegade space pilot Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his half-man, half-dog partner Barf (John Candy).

Since 'Spaceballs' was originally released Candy, Joan Rivers, Dom and Dick van Patten have since died and Moranis has also been on an extended hiatus from acting since 1997 and only takes on select voice roles.

A sequel was hinted in the movie with Brooks showing off joke merchandise for 'Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money' in one of the scenes but it never came into fruition.

Brooks, who was honoured with the Academy Fellowship Award at the BAFTAs this year, expressed a few years ago that a sequel is going to happen.

If the 'Star Wars' spoof sequel goes ahead it won't be the only movie to make fun of the sci-fi franchise.

Those behind horror-comedy 'Scary Movie' announced in February that they are making 'Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue'.