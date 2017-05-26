Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte has reportedly claimed that he is broke.

The 41-year-old film producer is currently in the midst of a divorce battle with the Spice Girls singer and, in new court documents obtained by TMZ, alleges that he has been kicked out of their family home and has been forced to couch surf with friends.

Claiming he has a $60,000 balance on his credit card that he cannot pay, while Mel makes between $220k and $250k a month, Stephen said in court documents: ''We lived a very comfortable, upper-class lifestyle ... money was never an obstacle.''

He also claims negatively publicity surrounding their split has cost him the opportunity to earn $500,000 on a project.

Mel has taken out a restraining order against her estranged husband amid claims he was abusive towards her and forced her into threesomes with the family's former nanny Lorraine Gilles.

And last month, the divorce row took another twist when Lorraine claimed she had a seven-year sexual relationship with the 41-year-old singer.

The German nanny filed a defamation lawsuit against the star, hitting back at claims in the 'America's Got Talent' star's divorce documents that she and Mel's husband had been ''pilfering money'' from her, had an affair and terminated a pregnancy after conceiving Stephen's baby.

The former staff member - who is suing for defamation, libel, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress - said Mel has portrayed her as a ''homewrecker, prostitute and extortionist'' but ''in actuality,'' the 'Wannabe' hitmaker ''seduced'' her as a ''naive and curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student ... with alcohol, fame and casual sex.''

Lorraine claims that Mel confided in her when she first came to the States from her native Germany and told her that she and her spouse had an open relationship.

The former nanny said the trio had a threesome shortly afterwards and claims she continued having sex with Mel for the next seven years.