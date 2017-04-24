Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte has asked the singer for a ''cash advance'' amid their ongoing divorce.

The 41-year-old film producer has requested the ex-Spice Girl give him money to cover his ''living expenses'', but Mel - who filed for divorce in March - declined Stephen's plea and has instead accused him of stealing £800,000 from her.

In new court papers, Mel's lawyers say: ''He has plenty of funds I assume from the amounts he has earned and continues to earn (and taken) to pay for his expenses.

''We do not believe your client is entitled to much, if any, of the community, but will owe Mel for the amounts he has taken from her without her knowledge or consent.''

The latest twist in the divorce saga comes after Mel's former nanny Lorraine Gilles filed a defamation lawsuit against the singer.

Lorraine hit back at claims in Mel's divorce documents that she and Stephen had been ''pilfering money'' from her, had an affair and terminated a pregnancy after conceiving Stephen's baby.

The former staffer - who is suing for defamation, libel, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress - said Mel has portrayed her as a ''homewrecker, prostitute and extortionist'' but, she claimed, the 'Wannabe' hitmaker ''seduced'' her as a ''naive and curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student...with alcohol, fame and casual sex''.

According to Lorraine, the pop star - who has daughters Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, from past relationships and five-year-old Madison with Stephen - told her she and her spouse had an open relationship when she arrived in the States from her native Germany.

The trio had a threesome shortly afterwards and Lorraine says she continued having sex with Mel for the next seven years.

In her legal documents, Lorraine also said: ''At no point did Gilles and Belafonte engage in any sexual acts without Brown's knowledge or participation and at no point did Gilles and Belafonte represent to Brown that Gilles was pregnant with Belafonte's child.''

Meanwhile, Stephen's lawyers have previously rubbished his ex-wife's accusations, describing them as ''outrageous and unfounded''.