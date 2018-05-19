Mel B is adamant that Spice Girls will perform together in September.

The quintet - which also includes Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Mel C - reunited at Geri's house earlier this year, sparking speculation they would tour and record new music together, and though it has previously been denied the 'Stop' hitmakers are to get out on stage again, the 'America's Got Talent' star has now insisted a ''deal is done'' and all five members will be involved.

She said: ''The deal is done and all five of us are very much looking forward to taking to the stage again.''

Mel's comments came just a few days after she teased the group were ''figuring stuff out'' about their future and she was ready to tour ''immediately''.

Mel - who was better known as Scary Spice during the group's heyday - confirmed that all of the Spice Girls are signed to new deals with their former manager Simon Fuller and she is very hopeful that concerts will happen in the near future.

The 'Say You'll Be There' singer said: ''We are in the process of figuring stuff out, all five of us have signed with Simon Fuller. I don't know what is going to happen or when but it is all very exciting. There's going to be a bit of everything.

''If it was up to me we would go on tour immediately. Maybe we will, soon ... I've always said we're definitely touring, I think I've just been nagging them too much and once I stopped nagging them they all said yes, I just need to shut my mouth.''

Mel - who endured a bitter divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte last year - insists the Spice Girls share a bond that is unique and admits it has been great to reconnect with her friends, whatever else happens.

The 42-year-old pop star told HELLO! magazine: ''We actually all do really get on. We've all been through something huge together, we basically got famous overnight and we only had each other so we've got a bond that nobody can break ... We didn't really fall out, we're like five sisters, we bicker a bit but we've always got each other's back. I'm seeing Emma and Geri tomorrow, they better be there.''

However, it seems not all members are on board with the reunion and Mel C has claimed there are ''no plans'' for the Spice Girls to perform together again.

She said recently: ''There's no plans for any performances together.

''We just talked about the future and with the legacy of the Spice Girls it's important for us to continue that for future generations. We're figuring out how we do that.

''We are all mums and have moved on and some of us are in very different industries now. When we came together originally all the stars aligned and we had this shared vision. I think we have different ambitions now so it is quite difficult. Then we were in our early 20s and the band was our absolute priority. Now our families come first so it would be difficult to recapture that moment. That's not to say we couldn't.''

The Spice Girls last toured after reuniting in 2007, with their greatest hits shows wrapping up in 2008. The last time they performed as a five-piece at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.