Spice Girls have shared photographs from rehearsals ahead of the start of their reunion tour.

The 'Wannabe' hitmakers - comprised of Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton, as well as fifth member Victoria Beckham who won't be joining the girls on tour - are set to kick off their 'Spice World' stadium tour in just a few days time, and have taken to social media to post a series of snaps from their rehearsals.

On the band's official Twitter, pictures were shared on Tuesday (21.05.19) which showed the impressive staging they'll use when the tour begins on Friday (24.05.19), which comes complete with several strobe lights and a large ''Spice World'' banner around a globe.

In a second snap, Mel C and Geri Horner - also known as Sporty Spice and Ginger Spice - held hands and sang into their microphones, alongside the caption: ''Friendship never ends #SpiceWorld2019

@gerihalliwell @melaniecmusic (sic)''

And a third picture showed a similar image of Emma Bunton and Mel B - Baby Spice and Scary Spice - holding hands.

That snap was captioned: ''Take my hands and dance with me #SpiceWorld2019 @emmabunton @officialmelb (sic)''

The two captions reference lyrics from 'Wannabe' and 'If You Can't Dance' respectively.

During rehearsals, the group were joined by their team of dancers, who have been split into four 'Houses' - 'House of Baby', 'House of Sporty', 'House of Ginger' and 'House of Scary' - with five dancers to each house.

The dancers were selected last month from a whopping 5,000 applicants and they were later whittled down to just 400, made up of 200 men and 200 women, who got the chance to audition.

Out of those 400, just 80 were called back for the final day, where they were cut in half to just 40 dancers, who were tasked with performing a freestyle solo dance.

The final 20 were then chosen, and have been working with choreographer Paul Roberts to perfect the routines ready for the tour.

The Spice Girls' 'Spice World' 2019 tour kicks off in Dublin at Croke Park on Friday, May 24, and continues until the middle of June, where they will play three days at London's Wembley Stadium.