The Spice Girls have announced a six-date UK stadium tour which will kick-off next June and will feature four members Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel C and Mel B but not Victoria Beckham.
Mel B is ''beside herself'' that the Spice Girls are reuniting for a tour.
The 'Spice Up Your Life' hitmakers have confirmed that four of the group - Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel C and Mel B - will be reuniting for six concerts in the UK next summer.
And Scary Spice Mel can't wait to don the leopard print again and get on stage with her friends.
She said: ''I've said it so many times I'm beside myself it's actually happening yippee. I'm now properly screaming it from every rooftop - me and my girls will see you all on stage!''
The tour was announced in a spoof news bulletin they shared on Twitter.
The clip saw the quartet squabble over Geri's decision not to wear a ''black tuxedo'' for the announcement, Emma ponder if she's now ''too old'' for bunches and Mel C urging them to calm down, before the dates for the shows flashed up on screen.
The clip was captioned: ''Breaking Spice news... Tickets on sale Saturday 10.30am #GirlPower #FriendshipNeverEnds (sic)''
The tour will kick off at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on 1 June, before calling at Coventry's Ricoh Stadium two days later, the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on 6 June, BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on 8 June, Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on 10 June, and ends on 15 June at London's Wembley Stadium.
Jess Glynne will support at all six shows.
Fifth Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has opted out of the reunion but the fashion designer has sent them her love and support.
She said: ''Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!''
Tickets go on sale on Saturday (10.11.18) at 10.30am and there will be no pre-sales.
Spice Girls 2019 tour dates:
Saturday 1st June:
Manchester - Etihad Stadium
Monday 3rd June:
Coventry - Ricoh Stadium
Thursday 6th June:
Sunderland - Stadium Of Light
Saturday 8th June:
Edinburgh - BT Murrayfield Stadium
Monday 10th June:
Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium
Saturday 15th June:
London - Wembley Stadium
