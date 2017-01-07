Mel B insists ''nothing is set in stone'' with regards to the Spice Girls reunion.

The 'Mama' hitmaker says plans to reform the group with Emma Bunton, Geri Horner - who is pregnant with her second child - and herself are not confirmed yet, but they are hoping to have something in place before the end of 2017.

She told the latest issue of new! magazine: ''Nothing's set in stone yet. We're just working towards getting something organised this year, so there's nothing to talk about yet.''

Mel - who is better known as Scary Spice when in the group - has also admitted that she was ''annoyed'' when one of their songs, 'Song For Her', leaked online, but she is glad their fans got to hear it.

She said: ''It wasn't meant to be leaked, which sort of annoyed me as we didn't finish off the vocals.

''That was just a rough demo. But I was glad people got to hear it.''

The busty brunette says there is still time for Victoria Beckham and Mel C to join the reunion when it takes place - despite them snubbing the chance to perform together as five again.

On whether it was ever awkward to talk about who wanted to be involved and who didn't, she said: ''No, it was just whoever wants to do it, do it.

''There's still time for it to change.

''Maybe more people will join, maybe they won't.''

However, that seems unlikely as Mel C recently admitted she was ''relieved'' she turned down the reunion.

The 'Version of Me' hitmaker feels she and Victoria made the right decision in opting not to join their fellow Spice Girls bandmates for a comeback show but still loves to keep in touch with the other four girls.

She said: ''It was a really hard decision to make. But once it was made I felt very relieved and that proved to me that my instinct was right. There's always an ebb and flow to how much we stay in touch.

''We have spells of seeing each other and then not speaking for months. Family life and career takes over. I'd love to see the girls more and when we do have periods of being in each other's lives, it's lovely.''