Spice Girls have chosen the dancers for their upcoming tour.

The 'Wannabe' hitmakers are set to head on their Spice World 2019 tour in less than two months time, and rehearsals are just around the corner as the members - Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner - have selected the 20 dancers who will be accompanying them and bringing their classic hits to life on stage.

The group - which also includes Victoria Beckham, who won't be joining her band mates on tour - posted a video of several dancers in the middle of rehearsals on Instagram on Wednesday (03.04.19) to make the announcement, where they said they couldn't ''wait'' to be able to introduce their fans to the talented crew.

The video clip was captioned: ''can't wait to introduce you to our amazing Spice dancers at #SpiceWorld2019 @benmarkfilms @_paul_roberts (sic)''

A whopping 5,000 dancers applied to be a part of the hotly anticipated UK tour - which kicks off in Dublin on May 24 - and they were later whittled down to just 400, made up of 200 men and 200 women, who got the chance to audition.

Out of those 400, just 80 were called back for the final day, where they were cut in half to just 40 dancers, who were tasked with performing a freestyle solo dance.

The final 20 were then chosen, and have been working with choreographer Paul Roberts to perfect the routines ready for the tour.

According to a press release, the dancers are a ''diverse, unique and strong'' bunch all aged 18-35.

Spice Girls will kick off their tour on May 24, and will travel around the UK until late June.