Mel B says the Spice Girls ''cried'' after their reunion announcement.

The 'Wannabe' superstars confirmed their big return on Monday (05.11.18) as they revealed plans for their first tour in over a decade, and the singer got together with bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner to celebrate the exciting news.

Appearing on ITV's 'Loose Women', she said: ''We all went round to Geri's for a cup of tea, like, 'Finally we can talk about it!'

''So it's really exciting, and then we just all did our little group thing together - when we're together, we don't like anybody else around us.

''Whether there's husbands, kids, we move them to the other room so it's just us four together. We do a little cuddle... and we kinda cried a bit too. It was a sign of relief, like, finally we're gonna do it!''

Mel also opened up about the band's mantra of 'Girl Power', and explained they wanted to preach about the idea of women ''supporting'' each other.

She added: ''All we wanted to do was spread the message of women supporting other women, no matter what you look like, what background you come from. Just about embracing the fact that you're a woman - especially back then and especially now.''

Although Victoria Beckham won't be joining the band on tour, Mel hinted she could still make it down to a show - and the fashion designer has already offered her friends some kind words.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!

''I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year.

''I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends (sic)''