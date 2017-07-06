Mel B would ''go crazy'' if she didn't allow herself ''the occasional treat.''

The former Spice Girl has said that whilst she strives to eat healthy foods on a day to day basis, she doesn't cut out tasty treats all together as she believes having fatty foods ''in moderation'' actually helps her stay on track the rest of the time.

Mel - who has daughters Phoenix, 18, Angel, 10, and Madison, five - said: ''For me it's all about moderation. So if my girls want to get a pizza on the weekend, we're going to get a pizza. I'd go crazy if I denied myself the occasional treat.''

For the most part though, the 'America's Got Talent' judge will limit her intake of foods such as chocolate to ''every other day'', and will mostly snack on healthy foods like Brazil nuts.

When asked about her typical daily eating habits, she said: ''I keep it simple. For breakfast I'll whip up a quick smoothie with coconut water, greek yoghurt, and whatever fruit I have around me, like banana and blue berries and granola.

''I'll have some dark rye avocado toast for lunch with a leafy green salad and grilled chicken for dinner with some stir-fry veggies. I snack on a mix of Brazil nuts, almonds and fruit throughout the day and try to keep my chocolate intake to two squares after dinner every other day.''

Mel also makes sure to balance her healthy eating with exercise, and has the perfect 30 minute work out for her core.

She said when asked about her exercise routine, the 'Wannabe' singer said: ''30 minutes is a perfect amount of time to focus on your core. I'll just go hard on my abs for half an hour, alternating between side planks, sit-ups, leg lifts and some work with the med ball.''

And Mel admits her turning point toward a healthy lifestyle came after she gave birth to Madison, as she was desperate to shed her baby weight.

Speaking to Australia's Body and Soul magazine, she said: ''My turning point was definitely after having my youngest daughter. I was carrying all this baby weight and realised that I actually missed being active however I think that can be normal for any working mum with children. Since then that feeling came back to me and healthy eating and exercise was easy.''