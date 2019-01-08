Mel B has never said a ''bad word'' to her three daughters about their fathers.

The Spice Girls star has Phoenix, 19, with first husband Jimmy Gulzar, Angel, 11, with ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy and Madison, seven, with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte - whom she divorced last year in acrimonious circumstances accusing him of emotional and physical abuse, allegations which Stephen has denied.

Whatever issues Mel, 43, may have had with her exes she is adamant she works hard to not give her kids a negative impression of their dads and wants them to have positive relationships with their fathers.

Speaking in the new issue of OK! magazine, Mel said: ''My oldest [Phoenix] is 19, so I had to do every other weekend and certain weekdays for 18 years. I've never said a bad word about any of their fathers to my daughters. Angel sees her dad [Eddie Murphy] on a regular basis. One thing I do with all three of my girls is make sure they know that they're loved, and that they came from a place of a loving relationship. I always make it a very exciting thing when I send them off to their fathers. Angel is different, because me and her dad don't have any problems with each other. With Madison [whose dad is Stephen Belafonte] they take everything in, so I try to make it exciting for her, even though I have huge issues with her father.''

The 'America's Got Talent' judge also confessed she has always remained incredibly ''honest'' in her life and she is reminded to stick to that mantra by her kids who always ''say how they feel''.

She added: ''One thing that's an ongoing thread in my life is being very honest. Kids say exactly what they feel. That's one of the things that I stick by. It's not to offend or intimidate anybody. It comes from a good place and I have good intentions.''