Mel B is going to grow back her trademark hair for the Spice Girls tour.

The 43-year-old star plans to get her famous curls back for the Spice Girls reunion tour, which begins next year, even though she has recently cut her hair short to revamp her image and move on from her relationship with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

Appearing on 'Loose Women' on Tuesday (27.11.18), she said: ''I cut all of my hair off, but I am growing back all of my full-on poofy hair for the Spice Girls tour next year. For now, I've cut it all off - it feels like a new me.''

The television personality revealed that she also removed a tattoo with her ex-husband's name on it and preserved the surgically removed skin in a jar, likening her extreme physical cleanse to that of the aftermath of a rape victim.

She said: ''It's like a rape victim, the first thing you want to do is get in the bath and scrub every part of your body to get that person off you, so in essence that was kind of what I did with some of the surgeries that I had. Just to make myself feel clean and new again. I didn't want to have any remnant of him on me.''

The singer also admitted to having had plastic surgery in the past - including a breast augmentation, botox and work around her eyes - which helped her get over the pain of her relationship, which she claims was abusive.

She admitted: ''Well, I've had little stuff on my eyes and I've tried a little botox and had reconstructive surgery. A lot of my surgery was to do with getting out of my abusive relationship.''