Mel B was ''very, very scared'' when she lost her vision.

The Spice Girls singer was rushed to hospital on Friday (17.05.19), where she was diagnosed with different types of inflammation in each eye and though she has been prescribed medication, she's still feeling uncomfortable.

Mel shared a photo of herself sporting an eye patch on Instagram and wrote: ''Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I've had about my eye.

''Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry... just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before...

''I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London's Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by and eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye.

''I'm taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control,Also I'm being so well looked after by Team Spice special thanks to our paramedics too!!(sic)''

While the 43-year-old singer is thankful her problem is being treated and won't get any worse, she admitted it's going to be a long road to full recovery.

She added: ''im still dealing with it and will be fir the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I'm no longer worried that my condition will get worse.(sic)''

And the 'Stop' hitmaker - who is nicknamed Scary Spice - is keen to find a fetching accessory to protect her peeper.

Referencing Madonna's Eurovision outfit at the weekend, she wrote: ''My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone - apart from Madonna - know where I can get one ?? #eyepatch Pls #takingcareofme thank you #nhs (sic)''