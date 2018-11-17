British star Mel B was the driving force behind the Spice Girls reunion, according to the star's former nanny Rusty Updegraff.
The 43-year-old singer recently announced plans to reunite with her former bandmates Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell for a long-awaited comeback, with Rusty Updegraff claiming Mel was determined to persuade the other girls to return.
Rusty - who spent eight months living and working with Mel - shared: ''Mel said she told them, 'You're the ones who need the money - not me.'
''Mel told me she talked them round and at that stage even Victoria was going to do it. Mel was overjoyed when she got home and announced: 'I got them - they're all on board.'''
Victoria Beckham is the one member of the original line-up who will not be reuniting with her former bandmates.
And Rusty suggested that Mel's supposedly blunt approach may have contributed to her decision.
He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''I don't know what happened with Victoria.
''Mel likes to be in control so that may have caused issues. I'm happy for her that the Spice Girls are reuniting - I hope she uses that as a springboard to get her head together.''
Mel split from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in acrimonious circumstances in 2016 and they divorced the following year, with Mel accusing the producer of being abusive towards her.
Despite this, Rusty thinks Mel remains in love with her ex-husband and has accused the British star of being ''obsessed'' with him.
Rusty said: ''I wish someone would call her out because in my mind Mel is still in love with Stephen.
''Secretly I believe Mel is lost without him, but I cannot imagine he would have her back.''
