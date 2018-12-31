Mel B may be living in a smaller house thanks to her costly divorce, but she's not ''frightened'' or ''bitter'' about her current situation.
Mel B is ready to ''prove'' herself again.
The Spice Girls singer - who has children Phoenix, 19, Angel, 11, and seven-year-old Madison from previous relationships - has downsized her home after paying millions in court costs during her bitter divorce from Stephen Belafonte, who she has to pay £35,000 a month in spousal support, and though she's lost almost all her fortune, she's not ''frightened'' or ''bitter'' about her current situation.
She said: ''The reality of my life now is that I live in a rented apartment with my girls.
''Most of my money I earned over the past decade has gone.
''But I've always been the breadwinner and I will continue to be the breadwinner and having to start over financially doesn't frighten me.
''If anything, it makes me want to prove myself over again.
''I'm not bitter, I don't look back, I just look forward.
''I have a beautiful apartment, my girls play the piano, Phoenix has a smaller apartment down the hall and I feel very blessed to be here.''
And the 43-year-old star feels ''lucky'' to love her work and is more than happy to keep pushing herself.
She added to Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I've always worked hard and I'll continue to work hard because I love what I do. And if the price of freedom is to downsize to a smaller place, then it is absolutely worth it.
''I'm a working class girl from Leeds. My dad worked as a welder and never missed a shift in his life.
''My mum worked lots of different jobs, including as a sales assistant in C&A and as a helper in an old people's home so that me and my sister could have dance lessons.
''I'm lucky that I have a job that I love and I'm lucky that I'm still working. I never forget that.''
