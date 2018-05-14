Mel B wants to do more solo music.

The Spice Girl has revealed that she is hoping to make time to write some tunes for herself in the ''future'', when she's not busy working with her bandmates - Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham and Mel C - on their comeback.

She told the Metro newspaper: ''I'd love to do more solo stuff.

''It's not something I am planning on imminently but definitely in the future.

''I will try and squeeze that out.''

The 42-year-old singer hasn't released a solo song since 2013's 'For Once in My Life', which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs chart.

Whilst she has released two solo records, 2000's 'Hot', which she put out a month before the release of the 'Say You'll Be There' group's final album 'Forever'.

It included the singles, 'I Want You Back', featuring Missy Elliott, 'Tell Me', 'Feels So Good' and 'Lullaby', and was followed up with the record 'L.A. State of Mind' in 2005.

The 'Viva Forever' hitmakers sparked speculation they are planning to release new music and go on tour after all five members reunited at Geri's house earlier this year.

However, despite teasing fans about a tour, Mel says she and her bandmates haven't decided exactly what they are going to do yet, though they are working hard with their manager Simon Fuller on projects.

She said: ''We haven't figured it out yet.

''All five of us signed to Simon Fuller a couple of months ago.

''We are working on a master plan, so once we've all decided...

''The good thing is that all five of us are back together..

''As in details ... that's being sorted out as we speak.

''We'll see. I'm not going to stay this, this and this.

''I love my girls, I love performing, I love touring the world, doing interviews and just being creative and writing music, so we'll see.''