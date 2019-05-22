Mel B is ''going to be OK'' for the Spice Girls reunion tour.

The 43-year-old star was rushed to hospital on Friday (17.05.19), where she was diagnosed with different types of inflammation in each eye, but despite the terrifying experience when she lost her vision, she is sure she'll be on form for the upcoming live shows.

She told HIT FM's 'Carrie & Tommy show': ''I went to A&E emergency and I saw a specific eye specialist.

''I was in the hospital for four for five hours and got properly treated diagnosed and I started my treatment immediately. I think I'm going be OK.''

Mel - who will join bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner on tour - revealed she risked going blind due to the eye emergency and admitted she was ''really'' scared.

She said: ''I did actually go blind. I was blind in my right eye. And my left eye went blurry on my way into rehearsals. It was really frightening.''

Although Mel is thankful her problem is being treated and won't get any worse, she admitted it's still going to be a long road to full recovery.

Alongside an Instagram snap of her sporting an eye patch, she wrote: ''im still dealing with it and will be fir the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I'm no longer worried that my condition will get worse.(sic)''

And the 'Stop' hitmaker - who is nicknamed Scary Spice - is keen to find a fetching accessory to protect her peeper.

Referencing Madonna's Eurovision outfit at the weekend, she wrote: ''My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone - apart from Madonna - know where I can get one ?? #eyepatch Pls #takingcareofme thank you #nhs (sic)''