Mel B branded her husband Stephen Belafonte a ''d***head'' in a touching tribute on their 10th wedding anniversary.

The 41-year-old singer married the movie producer - with whom she has five-year-old daughter Madison - in June 2007, and she took to Instagram on Monday night (06.02.17) to shut down anyone who has ever said their marriage wouldn't last, whilst also taking a sly dig at him.

Alongside a picture of the couple looking loved-up posted on Instagram, she wrote: ''My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a d***head too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme (sic)''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' host - who also has two daughters, 17-year-old Phoenix, and Angel, nine, from her marriage to Jimmy Gulzar and fling with Eddie Murphy respectively - met the 41-year-old producer on the set of a film called 'Talk', and they were friends for years before embarking on a romantic relationship.

The pair tied the knot after just four months of dating, and Stephen - who also has a daughter, Giselle, from a previous relationship - insisted that he had ''never connected'' with someone the way that he did with Mel, and that knowing her as a friend beforehand had made the dating process easier.

He said: ''I'd never connected with someone on so many levels and, after a while, it just lined up. Knowing each other so intimately already meant all our cards were on the table. She knew all my crazy s**t, and I had her full story. That's been an amazing base for us. I've never had that before.''

Their relationship has been the easiest with Mel shutting out her mother Andrea Brown and sister Danielle when she married Stephen, who was previously found guilty of assaulting his ex-wife.

They fell out several years ago, supposedly over her family's unhappiness at her relationship with the producer, but it seems they have finally managed to put their differences aside as they spent some quality time together in London last month.