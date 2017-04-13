Mel B has reportedly stopped Stephen Belafonte from accessing their bank accounts.

The former Spice Girl has cut off Stephen's cash flow after she filed for divorce last month - and the decision has apparently left Stephen in a precarious financial situation, with an insider claiming it has hit him ''hard''.

The source explained: ''Mel has finally pulled the rug out from underneath him and that seems to have left him a bit lost.''

Stephen, 41, is reported to have reconnected with his ex-girlfriend Nicole Contreras and told her of his desperate financial situation.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''He's even been back in touch with Nicole moaning about it - insisting it has left him struggling to get by.

''He has had instant access to a fortune for such a long time that he doesn't seem to know what to do.''

Mel was granted a restraining order against Stephen last week after she accused him of abusing her, getting their nanny pregnant and forcing her to take part in threesomes.

The pop star alleged the abuse started within the first year of their marriage in 2007 and became a ''pattern'' for the then-couple, with Stephen allegedly choosing to ''beat her down to let her know he was in charge'' whenever she saw a spike in her career.

Mel, 41 - who has five-year-old daughter Madison with her estranged husband - claimed she had previously tried to leave Stephen, but he ''threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way''.

Stephen has denied all the allegations against him and has asked for spousal maintenance.

He has also asked for Mel to pay the fees his lawyer is charging to settle the divorce.