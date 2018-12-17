Mel B is still ''in pain'' after being hospitalised last week.

The Spice Girls singer sparked concern for her health last week when she revealed she had broken three ribs and required emergency surgery on a ''severed'' hand following a mystery accident that was later revealed to have been a fall down stairs at a friend's house.

Although Mel is on the mend she's still suffering some discomfort as she heals up.

She said: ''I'm still in pain but I had amazing treatment from the doctors and nurses so I'm very grateful for everything they did.''

The 43-year-old star was delighted to have her bandmates Geri Horner, Mel C and Emma Bunton rush to be by her bedside after the accident.

She said: ''It was so lovely to wake up to my Spice Girls sisters.

''I was in a lot of pain and my ribs were hurting but within minutes we were all laughing - which hurt a lot but did me the power of good at the same time.''

Meanwhile, Mel is looking forward to Christmas because her bitter divorce from Stephen Belafonte last year left her so broke, her friend Gary Madatyan had to buy the gifts for her three daughters, Phoenix, 19, Angel, 11 and seven-year-old Madison, and the turkey for their dinner.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I've been through hell and back over the last few years. Part of the reason I'm so thankful and joyful about Christmas this year was that last year, it was a very dark time for me ... You deal with everything life throws at you, good and bad, fair and unfair, and you try to be as happy and positive as you can. I honestly feel the universe is putting my world to rights. This Christmas just feels so special. I don't need a single gift because I feel that so many of my dreams have come true.''