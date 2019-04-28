Mel B says the Spice Girls used to ''chat'' to one another whilst on the toilet.

The 43-year-old singer is set to reunite with her band mates - Mel C, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton - next month for their special UK tour, and has said crews working on the shows might be in for a shock as there are no closed doors between the members, even when they're using the loo.

Writing in her new book 'Catch A Fire', the 'Wannabe' hitmaker said: ''We were totally open with each other. None of us shut the bathroom door even when we were on the toilet. We got a reputation for going to the loos together in clubs.

''Whether we were having a wee or a poo we'd leave the cubicle doors open so that we could look at each other in the mirror and chat. One by one we admitted, 'I never do this back home. The door will be well locked.'

''It was something we had a good giggle about.''

Her comments come after it was recently claimed fifth Spice Girl Victoria Beckham could be set to reunite with her former band members during their Wembley shows in June, despite having previously turned down the chance to join in on the tour.

A source said: ''It's looking likely that it will be for the second gig at Wembley on June 14. It's not been finalised exactly what she'll be doing.''

But speculation has already been denied by Victoria's representatives.

Meanwhile, Emma Bunton previously admitted she never expected Victoria to take part in the reunion tour.

The blonde beauty said it was clear when they briefly got back together for the 2012 London Olympics Closing Ceremony, that Victoria wanted to ''move on'' from her time in the band.

She said: ''I think we kind of realised at the Olympics that maybe it was something that [Victoria] didn't want to do all the time anymore and I think we were all nervous at the Olympics. But I think it showed with Victoria that maybe this was something she wanted to move on from.''