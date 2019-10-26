Mel B admits the Spice Girls' Las Vegas residency is a ''little bit up in the air''.

The 44-year-old singer and her bandmates - Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - enjoyed a successful reunion stadium tour across the UK this summer and they have been in talks for a six-week show in Sin City, however, nothing has been finalised yet but Scary Spice is still pushing the group to head to America for the proposed shows.

When asked if the residency will go ahead in an interview with OK! magazine, Mel said: ''I can't do any public announcements about any of that until everything is signed off, so right now it's just a little bit up in the air. But I'm always the one that's pushing everything to go back on course, so we'll see! It took me five years of saying it to get the UK tour happening, so hopefully it will happen again.''

The Spice Girls - minus fifth member Victoria Beckham - intended to ''set up camp'' in Vegas to allow them to ''fly in and out'' so they could all spend time with their families in between dates.

Mother-of-two Geri, 46, previously admitted she wasn't sure if she wanted to take the 'Spice World - 2019 Tour' outside of the UK because of her commitments as a mother to her kids, 12-year-old daughter Bluebell, 12, and son Montague, two.