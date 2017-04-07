Mel B has dropped the price of her Los Angeles mansion.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge put her Hollywood Hills home on the market for $8.95 million last month, after filing for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte, but she has now knocked almost $1 million off the asking price.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, Mel is now seeking $8 million for the 6000-square-foot home, which also boasts a swimming pool and recording studio.

Mel and Stephen bought the property three years ago for $4.34 million and it is being offered fully furnished with custom-made furniture.

Meanwhile, Stephen has demanded that Mel, 41, pay him a chunk of her earnings and cover his legal costs for their divorce.

Mel requested to legally end her marriage with the film producer last month after she claimed she endured a decade of domestic abuse from him, but in the court documents, obtained by TMZ, Stephen has asked for spousal maintenance and requested that the former Spice Girl fork out for the fees his lawyer is charging to settle the divorce.

And their settlement can't progress unless they agree on a separation date after Mel claimed things came to a halt between them on December 28, while Stephen is adamant it was March 1.

It's still unknown whether the pair had a prenup in place when they tied the knot in 2007, as both of them acknowledge that there is community property on the line.

Stephen's petition comes days after he was ordered to stay away from Mel and her children, when she claimed in court documents that he beat her, got their nanny pregnant and forced her to have threesomes during their marriage.

She alleged the abuse started within the first year of their marriage in 2007 and became a ''pattern'' for the then-couple with Stephen allegedly choosing to ''beat her down to let her know he was in charge'' whenever she saw a spike in her career.