Mel B has slammed Simon Cowell for being ''so rude''.

The 42-year-old singer - who split from husband Stephen Belafonte in March amid accusations he had been abusive and got their nanny pregnant - threw a glass of water over her 'America's Got Talent' co-judge and stormed off the set of the live show on Tuesday (22.08.17) after he made a jibe about her wedding night.

And Mel admitted his poking fun at her touched a nerve at a time when her emotions were already running high.

She explained to E! News: ''[Contestant Evie Clair had] really made me cry because it made me think about my dad, and my dad recently passed away from cancer also, with an almost eight to nine years struggle. So a story like that from such a young girl really touches my heart.

''She just sounded so beautiful and I couldn't stop crying, so I go from that to Simon saying something so rude and inappropriate.''

And the 'Stop' singer appeared to quash speculation her tantrum was staged for the camera.

She insisted: ''My journey tonight was all over the place. But I'm a very real, honest person, so what you see is what you get.''

Simon had made the jibe after magician Demian Aditya saw his trick flop due to a technical malfunction.

He quipped: ''I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B's wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.''

Fellow judge Heidi Klum previously admitted she thought Simon ''deserved'' his soaking.

She told Us Weekly: ''I mean, you know, [Simon] was pretty harsh today. So he deserves getting wet from her. I knew it was coming too. She's not going to take that from him.

''I just have to be quick, always. When I feel it coming, I don't know. Am I going backwards, am I going forward? You have to be quick with those two.''