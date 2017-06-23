Mel B is refusing to pay her estranged husband's grocery bills.

The former Spice Girls singer split from Stephen Belafonte earlier this year and now she has blasted his claim for emergency spousal support, insisting he should just ''get a job at a different restaurant'', if he isn't making anything from working at Serafina, the eatery they co-own.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Mel slammed the producer's request for $4,300 for food and groceries, insisting the $140-a-day bill amounts to a week's worth of food for a family of four, and insisted he shouldn't need $2,000 a month for clothing as he took his full wardrobe with him when he moved out of their house.

Stephen has also requested an $11,000-a-month housing allowance but Mel has queried that as he is just staying with friends.

And the 41-year-old singer blasted her estranged husband's request for $750 to cover his cell phone plan, insisting it is an ''exorbitant'' cost for just one device.

Stephen claimed last month that he is broke and was couch surfing with friends after being kicked out of the home he shared with Mel, their daughter Madison, five, and the singer's kids from previous relationships, 18-year-old Phoenix and Angel, 10.

He claimed he has a $60,000 balance on his credit card that he cannot pay, while Mel makes between $220k and $250k a month, and said in court documents: ''We lived a very comfortable, upper-class lifestyle ... money was never an obstacle.''

He also claimed negatively publicity surrounding their split has cost him the opportunity to earn $500,000 on a project.

Meanwhile, a judge threw out Mel's restraining order against former nanny Lorraine Giles - who she previously accused of extorting her - because the ex-employee was never personally served.