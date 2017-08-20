Mel B has been accused of putting her ex-nanny's life ''in danger'' by the mother of her former employee.

The former Spice Girls star claimed when she filed for divorce from Stephen Belafonte earlier this year that Lorraine Gilles had had threesomes with them, and had also got pregnant with the producer's child and had an abortion, and now her mum has blasted the 'America's Got Talent' star because she says the allegations have left her daughter bombarded with ''hate mail''.

Angelika told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''My daughter has received so many threats and hate mail that I can't sleep at night.

''I am afraid that something is going to happen to her. It would not be the first time that haters commit something horrible.

''Lorraine does not have the privilege to live in a villa with security or a bodyguard like Mel B.

''She is a simple girl who is trying to live a normal life in Los Angeles.''

And Angelika is also concerned for the safety of her and her husband Volker.

She added: ''Even in Germany our life has changed.

''People are constantly lurking around our house and ask strange ­questions about our daughter.''

In her own court filing, Lorraine - who is suing her former boss for libel over her allegations - insisted Mel had invited her to be part of the threesomes, they had also had a sexual relationship, and her pregnancy was the result of sleeping with someone else.

And Angelika has blasted the 'Stop' singer - who has five-year-old Madison with Stephen and Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, from past relationships for turning her daughter from an ''innocent teenage language student'' into a ''promiscuous young woman taking part in sordid threesomes that were filmed''.

She added: ''My husband and I are shocked and in total disbelief.

''Never in our wildest dreams would we have thought that Mel B is dragging our daughter into this lifestyle.

''I was shocked when I found out about everything from our daughter after all these claims were published. They portrayed Lorraine in such a bad way as if it was her fault that this ­marriage fell apart.

''We stand behind Lorraine and ­support her no matter what but I wonder what was going on in Mel B's head.

''Lorraine was 18 at the time and Mel was 35. Did she ever think about us? How would we feel about this?

''Her own daughter is 18 now. Would she want her to be in a position our daughter was in?''

Mel's lawyer insisted the 42-year-old star is entitled to make ''colourful'' allegations about the nanny as part of her divorce battle.