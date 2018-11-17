Mel B claims her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte made her feel ''ugly''.

The 43-year-old singer divorced the film producer in 2017, following an acrimonious split in which she accused Stephen of ''emotional and physical abuse'', and Mel has now claimed that her sense of self-worth evaporated during the course of their tumultuous relationship.

Mel - who has a seven-year-old daughter called Madison with Stephen - shared: ''He made me feel ugly.

''Like a waste of space. Like I was a terrible mother, a whore. Like I was lucky to be married to him because no one else would put up with trash like me. So what would I do? Me, so-called Scary Spice? I'd nod. Or laugh. I would - like a controlled or emotionally abused wife - do anything to stop him kicking off.

''Do you want to f*** then?' I'd ask coldly. Anything to make it stop. I felt emotionally battered, estranged from my family. I felt detested by the very man who promised to love and protect me ... a man who had a library of sex tapes that could ruin my career and destroy my family.''

In her new autobiography 'Brutally Honest', Mel also opened up about her past relationship with comedian Eddie Murphy, with whom she has an 11-year-old daughter called Angel.

Mel admits that Eddie ''was and still is the love of my life'' - although they both have different ideas about why their romance failed.

Recalling the dramatic circumstances surrounding their split, Mel - who has a third daughter called Phoenix, 19 - said: ''I was pregnant. Dumped in public and made to look like a complete and utter slut and gold digger.

''I wasn't prepared for that tidal wave of vitriol crashing over me. I still can't forget being heavily pregnant with Angel and dropping Phoenix to school and a man driving past yelling 'Whore!' at me in front of all those LA mums.''

Despite this, Mel still considers Eddie to be a ''genuinely decent man''.

But she's less complimentary about Stephen, who she calls a ''monster''.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''I don't think any other woman could have survived it the way that I did.

''So I'm glad the book will expose him for the next woman he's trying to woo. This is a bad, twisted person who's going to prey on a woman's vulnerability, openness or happiness and just crush every part of it.''