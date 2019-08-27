Mel B jokes her dog is ''easier'' to handle than Victoria Beckham.

The Spice Girls star couldn't resist taking a dig at her former bandmate - who wouldn't join the rest of the 'Wannabe' hitmakers on their recent reunion tour - as she said her pet pooch Cookie is ''cheaper'' to have on the road.

peaking during her 'Brutally Honest & Fabulous' show at the Leeds Grand Theatre over the weekend, she told journalist Louise Gannon: ''So Cookie joined us on tour. I didn't even want this dog, to be honest, because my friend bought it for my family for Christmas.

''But I fell in love with her and now she comes everywhere with me. She's easier than Victoria to handle -- and cheaper.''

Meanwhile, Scary Spice also took part in a game of ''S**g, Marry, Kill'' during the onstage Q&A and admitted she thinks Emma Bunton ''might be a little bit kinky''.

She said: ''I'd definitely marry Mel C because she's brilliant in every way.

''S**g? Probably Baby Spice [Emma] because although she acts innocent I think she might be a little bit kinky. Who would I kill out of Geri [Horner] and Victoria? Both of them!''

Mel B didn't hold back when it came to the pair, as she joked the rest of the group ''don't actually know how old Geri is'' before addressing the moment she let slip about their one night stand during 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', and she admitted her bandmate wasn't happy with her.

She added: ''It was a long time ago. I didn't say anything. I was very respectful to Geri. It was such a little thing that got blown completely out of proportion. When I walked into rehearsals on the first day it was a bit strange, it was a little bit awkward.''