Pop star Mel B has hailed her daughter Phoenix, saying she is an ''inspiration''.
Mel B thinks her daughter Phoenix is an ''inspiration''.
The 43-year-old pop star has taken to her Instagram account to gush about her 19-year-old daughter, who recently claimed she saw her stepdad Stephen Belafonte attacking Mel during their turbulent marriage.
Mel - who divorced Stephen in 2017 and has Phoenix with her first husband, Jimmy Gulzar - wrote on the photo-sharing website: ''When your baby girl is no longer a baby[crying emoji]ahhh my @phoenixg6 my beautiful 19 year old WOMAN oh how you have grown into such a strong independent lady,sooo brave and soooo courageous I'm beyond proud of you my love,I no how important it was in my book ''brutally honest''for you to have your OWN chapter and your OWN voice herd,and you did it my love!!your such an inspiration to many others now to speak out,your a true opinionated fighter wow,I'm speechless, Phoenix our life is now as a family is onward and upward yipppeeee (sic)''
Recently, Phoenix accused Stephen of pushing her mother ''over the couch'' during an argument.
She said: ''I was maybe 14 or 15. I was in my bedroom. I could hear them fighting. My mum came downstairs to the kitchen followed by Stephen.
''I looked through the crack halfway up the stairs - where I could just see the kitchen - to check if everything was OK, which it was, then returned to my room.
''I heard more screaming and her shouting, 'Stop, get off', and heard little thumps. I went to the stairs again and saw ... my mum pushed over the couch. I froze, but then I just went back [to my room]. This was my family life.''
Meanwhile, Stephen has denied the allegations of abuse - which are detailed in Mel's new memoir, 'Brutally Honest' - and has accused her of lying in order to preserve her own image.
He said: ''What she has said to protect her own image, to play the victim was nasty and horrific. I'm dumbfounded.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.