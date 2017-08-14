Mel B reportedly has a new boyfriend.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge - who had an acrimonious split from husband Stephen Belafonte, 42, earlier this year - is believed to have started dating a Beverly Hills police officer a few months after the breakdown of her marriage.

A source told TMZ that the pair met ''through mutual friends'', she is ''nuts about him'' and he spends ''five to six nights a week'' at her house.

Sources also told the website that Mel - who was granted a restraining order against her estranged husband after she accused him of abusing her, getting their nanny pregnant and forcing her to take part in threesomes - feels safe with her new boyfriend because he can carry a gun.

Meanwhile, Mel's former nanny has claimed the Girls singer acted as ''cameraman'' to film alleged threesomes with the star's estranged husband Stephen.

Lorraine Gilles has filed a 128-page libel lawsuit against the 'Too Much' hitmaker - who has daughters Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, from previous relationships and Madison, five, with Stephen - in which she hit back at the 42-year-old pop star's accusations she had an affair with the producer and aborted his baby.

In documents filed in California's Superior Court last week, Lorraine, 26, claimed she had sex ''multiple times a week'' with Mel over a seven-year period and only slept with Stephen on the singer's ''instruction''.

She stated: ''My sexual and employment relationship with Melanie continued for approximately seven years until September 2016.

''During my time with Melanie, she and I had sex sporadically, sometimes having sex multiple times in a week.

''On the other hand I never had any sexual relations with Stephen without Melanie's instruction and without ¬Melanie's actual or apparent consent. At no point did I represent to Melanie that I was pregnant with Stephen's child.

''The only times Stephen and I had sex was when Melanie instructed Stephen and I to do so. Or when Melanie herself invited her husband to join us in the bedroom, at which point Melanie would often serve as the 'camera man' and record the sexual encounter or take part in the menage a trois herself.''