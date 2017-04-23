Mel B's former nanny claims she had a seven-year sexual relationship with the singer.

Lorraine Gilles has filed a defamation lawsuit against the former Spice Girls star, in which she hit back at claims in the 'America's Got Talent' star's divorce documents that she and Mel's husband had been ''pilfering money'' from her, had an affair and terminated a pregnancy after conceiving Stephen's baby.

However, the former staff member - who is suing for defamation, libel, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress - claims Mel has portrayed her as a ''homewrecker, prostitute and extortionist'' but ''in actuality,'' the 'Wannabe' hitmaker ''seduced'' her as a ''naive and curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student...with alcohol, fame and casual sex.''

Lorraine states the 41-year-old singer - who has daughters Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, from past relationships and five-year-old Madison with Stephen - confided in her when she first came to the States from her native Germany and told her she and her spouse had an open relationship.

Shortly afterwards, the trio had a threesome and Lorraine claims she continued having sex with Mel for the next seven years.

She also insisted in her legal documents: ''At no point did Gilles and Belafonte engage in any sexual acts without Brown's knowledge or participation and at no point did Gilles and Belafonte represent to Brown that Gilles was pregnant with Belafonte's child.''

The nanny insists she fell pregnant after a one-night stand and sought help from Mel, who helped her arrange an abortion. She maintains she hadn't had sex with the producer for ''several months'' before.

Though the former 'X Factor' judge has accused Lorraine and Stephen of trying to extort her with sex tapes, the nanny insists she doesn't have any of them and when they did have sex, Mel would film the encounters and/or ''take part in the menage a trois herself.''

Lorraine insists she ''loved'' Mel and ''still deeply cares for her children, but has been forever hurt and betrayed by'' the star due to her ''false statements and public disclosure of private, sensitive information in her declaration.''

Stephen's lawyers have previously described his ex-wife's claims as ''outrageous and unfounded.''